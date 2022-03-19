World Cup champion Marco Odermatt fastest in giant slalom

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt’s last World Cup race of the season shapes as a victory lap for the Swiss standout skier. The new overall World Cup champion was fastest by 0.20 seconds in the first run of his favored giant slalom discipline at Meribel in France. Odermatt is the Olympic champion in giant slalom and already won four of the seven World Cup races this season. Odermatt’s closest challenger was Lucas Braathen of Norway. Swiss teammates Justin Murisier and Loïc Meillard were next. Odermatt does not start in slalom which closes the World Cup Finals meeting Sunday.