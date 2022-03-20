Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:21 AM

Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle to 1-year contract

KTVZ

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year contract. Pringle played on a Super Bowl champion and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL. Pringle goes from a team that went 12-5 and lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances to one that is rebuilding. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content