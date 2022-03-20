Deshaun Watson trade done, Browns defend decision to add QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Deshaun Watson’s complicated past didn’t dissuade the Cleveland Browns from betting on the quarterback’s future. Cleveland finalized its trade for talented yet controversial QB. The stunning deal came after Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler accused by 22 women of sexual harassment or assault, agreed to come to Cleveland after initially telling the team he wouldn’t. The Browns are taking heat for bringing in Watson with his legal baggage, but the team feels comfortable with its decision. Owners Dee and Jimmy called Watson “humble, sincere and candid” after meeting with him.