French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain looked sluggish and apathetic Sunday as the French league leader slumped to a 3-0 loss at Monaco. PSG enjoyed the possession but was largely toothless and the hosts deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute after Youssouf Fofana opened space down the right flank and crossed the ball for Ben Yedder, who added a second goal from the penalty spot with six minutes left to play. Substitute Kevin Volland scored Monaco’s other goal.