Hayes leads Flyers to win in first game since trading Giroux

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored both goals for Philadelphia and the Flyers beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in their first game since trading longtime captain Claude Giroux. Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny each assisted both goals for Philadelphia. Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders. Giroux was dealt to Florida on Saturday for former first-round pick Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Stuck in last place in the Metropolitan Division, Giroux waived his no-trade clause in the final year of his contract for a chance to win his first Stanley Cup with the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers.