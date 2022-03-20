Newgarden passes McLaughlin in final turn to steal Texas win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated. The win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. Chevrolet has opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017. The margin of victory was .669-seconds — the eighth-closest finish in 35 races at Texas. Will Power was fourth to complete the banner day for Penske. Marcus Ericsson led Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing with a third-place finish and was followed by his three teammates, including Jimmie Johnson, who finished an IndyCar career-best sixth.