Purdue finally solves Beard in March, beats Texas 81-71

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally figured out a way to get past Texas coach Chris Beard in March. The Boilermakers beat the Longhorns 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16. No. 3 seed Purdue advances to play 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal. Beard had beaten Purdue coach Matt Painter twice before in the NCAA Tournament. Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas with 23 points.