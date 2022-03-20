Swiatek beats Sakkari to win Indian Wells, No. 2 ranking

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek will rise to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing only top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet. Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone. Swiatek earned $1.2 million for the victory.