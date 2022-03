BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas has broken her own women’s world record. Rojas leaped 15.74 meters Sunday at the indoor world championships. It was the final jump of the competition in Belgrade, Serbia. The Venezuelan went seven centimeters beyond the mark she set in winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last August. The new outright women’s world record was also 31 cm beyond the best indoor mark held by Rojas.