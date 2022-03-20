Villanova women hope for another upset against Michigan

By ABIGAIL SNYDER

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist and Villanova will try and pull off another upset when the Wildcats face Naz Hillmon and No. 4 seed Michigan in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Siegrist averages 25.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and was central to No. 11 seed Villanova’s 61-57 victory over sixth-seeded Brigham Young on Saturday. The Big East Player of the Year had 25 points.