AP source: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons

BY MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have acquired their new quarterback, Matt Ryan, in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press. Indy is sending a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star. Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season. That was the same season Ryan was named the league’s MVP. Ryan’s arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year.