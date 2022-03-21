Appeals court orders Manfred letter to Yankees unsealed

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel has affirmed a lower court’s decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing. The panel made the decision in upholding the April 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. The five men who sued participated in fantasy contests hosted by DraftKings from 2017 to 2019.