Bale ready to answer Wales call after missing ‘clasico’

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Gareth Bale has linked up with Wales’ national team ahead of its World Cup qualifying playoff against Austria. That’s despite missing Real Madrid’s match against fierce rival Barcelona in the Spanish league on Sunday because he wasn’t ready to play according to Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Welsh are expecting Bale to play a part in Thursday’s game and that is normal because nothing motivates Bale more than playing for his country. He has only played around 80 minutes of club football since featuring against Real Betis on Aug. 28 in what is his ninth and likely last year at Madrid.