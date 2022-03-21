Barcelona makes statement with big win at Real Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s players had just returned to the locker room when Gerard Piqué put out a message on Twitter saying “we are back.” Piqué and his teammates had stayed on the field at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium celebrating the team’s commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish league. It was the type of statement Barcelona needed in a difficult rebuilding year following the departure of Lionel Messi and the collapse of its finances. The rout on the road against the team’s biggest rival reassured Barcelona that it’s on the right path.