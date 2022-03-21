Berger’s late layup sends Indiana past Princeton 56-55

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored the last of her 15 points on a spinning, tiebreaking layup with 28.2 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 12 points to help third-seeded Indiana beat Princeton 56-55 and reach its second straight Sweet 16. Ali Patberg sealed the win in her home finale with a steal with 3.8 seconds left. The Hoosiers have won five of their last six, this one in front of the third-largest crowd in school history,. Indiana now faces either second-seeded UConn or seventh-seeded UCF on Saturday. Julia Cunningham and Grace each scored 13 for Princeton, which had an 18-game winning streak snapped.