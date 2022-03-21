Claude Giroux arrives in Florida; ‘Time to go to work’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Claude Giroux says he feels that joining the Florida Panthers was something that was meant to be. After 1,000 games in Flyers orange and black, Giroux was breaking in a new cap in Florida red and white on Monday. The biggest move of the NHL’s trade deadline came over the weekend when the Panthers acquired the veteran forward, and Giroux was formally introduced Monday by his new club.