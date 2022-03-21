Confident Kenny Pickett taking NFL draft scrutiny in stride

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is trying his best to enjoy the NFL draft process. Pickett is expected to go in the first round of the draft after a record-setting year for the Panthers in 2021. While Pickett has impressed scouts with his arm and intelligence, there has been some concern about the size of his right hand. Critics say Pickett’s hand size could make it difficult for him to hold on to the ball. Pickett’s former teammates say if people have concerns about Pickett’s play, they should watch the tape from last season when he led the Panthers to the Atlantic Coast Conference title.