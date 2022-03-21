DeBrusk stays in Boston — perhaps for two more seasons, too

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk agreed a two-year, $8 million contract extension hours before the NHL trade deadline. It was an abrupt change in direction for a player who had requested a trade and been shopped around for months. General manager Don Sweeney said conversations about DeBrusk continued with teams until the 3 p.m. deadline. But having him signed for two more years gave the team more options and sends a signal to him that he’s valued.