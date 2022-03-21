Hertha Berlin backer calls for club president to go

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin investor Lars Windhorst has slammed the club president Werner Gegenbauer and called for a change of leadership. Windhorst says “he’s been the president for over 10 years and it’s become clear to me that he’s not doing everything he can to lead the club to success, but rather he’s working very strongly to consolidate his own power.” Windhorst’s comments came less than 24 hours after the team’s first win in three months. Windhorst invested 374 million euros ($413 million) in Hertha since 2019 but it has been fighting relegation every season since.