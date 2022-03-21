Hornets defeat Pelicans 106-103 for 5th straight victory

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each scored 17 points and the Charlotte Hornets came back to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-103 for their fifth straight win. Miles Bridges added 15 points and Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which trailed most of the second half and overcame 17 turnovers. CJ McCollum scored 27 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had their two-game win streak snapped.