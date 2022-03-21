La’el Collins is latest prize in Bengals’ O-line rebuild

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a third free-agent lineman to shore up an offensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals got their new right tackle by signing former Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins to a three-year contract. They previously inked free agents Ted Karras, likely to replace the released Trey Hopkins at center, and guard Alex Cappa as they continue to overhaul the unit. The 28-year-old Collins has played for the Cowboys for all of his six years in the league.