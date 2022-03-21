Paris Olympics sets $26 lowest rate for 1 million tickets

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say one million tickets will be sold for 24 euros each. Some of those lowest-price tickets will be available for each of the 32 sports. The Paris proposal to the IOC sets the basic price lower than at the 2012 London Olympics. Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says it’s important “to offer accessibility of everyone to Olympic sports.” A new and centralized global sales portal will offer almost 10 million tickets for sale. Fans can register later this year.