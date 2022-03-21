Raiders sign free agent LB Micah Kiser

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract with free agent linebacker Micah Kiser to add depth to a thin group. Kiser’s agent Michael Katz confirmed that his client agreed to a deal that came together quickly after Kiser visited Las Vegas. The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Bears and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties.