Ravens agree to 3-year deal with Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard. Ricard has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Baltimore. Ricard earned his third Pro Bowl selection last season. His blocking was crucial in Baltimore’s offense. He also had eight catches for a career-high 63 yards and a touchdown. Ricard had knee issues last year and ended up on the COVID-19 list late in the season. He played in 13 games.