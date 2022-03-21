Russian race walker Lashmanova banned for doping, loses gold

LONDON (AP) — Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping and will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal. Lashmanova won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2012 London Olympics and also at the world championships in Moscow the following year. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the ban is backdated to March 9, 2021, and all of her results between Feb. 18, 2012, and Jan. 3, 2014, have been disqualified.