WR Godwin signs deal, happy about Bucs other offseason moves

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin’s excited about Tom Brady’s decision to unretire, as well as all the moves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making to position themselves for another Super Bowl run. That includes the 26-year-old receiver getting a new multi-year contract less than two weeks after having a franchise tag placed on him for the second straight winter. On Monday, Godwin officially signed a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed. He would have earned about $19.2 million for the 2022 season under the franchise tag.