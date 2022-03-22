‘Dangerous’ slugger Jorge Soler adds pop to Miami Marlins

CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler says he’s happy to be playing in front of family in Miami. The Marlins formally announced the signing of Soler to a three-year, $36 million contract on Tuesday before the Grapefruit League game against St. Louis. Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Soler adds another ‘dangerous’ hitter in the lineup. Soler’s father, mother, wife and children live in Miami, and the Cuban defector will now play in a city renowned for its Cuban culture.