Huberdeau, Lomberg lead Panthers over Canadiens 7-4

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both had two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 7-4. Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov each added a goal and an assist for the Atlantic Division leaders, who are tied with Carolina for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have 96 points, though Florida has a game in hand. Mason Marchment also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves. Christian Dvorak, Joel Edmundson and Laurent Dauphin scored in the second period for the Canadiens. Chris Wideman had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen stopped 39 shots.