Medvedev closes in on No. 1 ranking, makes Miami quarters

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev is one win away from returning to No. 1. The top-seeded Medvedev shook off a slow start and reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open by defeating Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. 7-5, 6-1. Medvedev has yet to drop a set in his three Miami matches. He’ll face either No. 8 seed and defending Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz or unseeded Lloyd Harris in the quarters. If Medvedev prevails there he’ll be assured of supplanting Novak Djokovic and returning to No. 1 in the world rankings.