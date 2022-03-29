Southgate says booing of Maguire ‘an absolute joke’

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has criticized the fans who jeered Harry Maguire before and during the team’s 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast. Southgate says “I thought the reception was a joke, an absolute joke” when asked about the boos of some England fans when Maguire’s name was read out at Wembley Stadium. Southgate says “what he has done for us, the way he has performed for England, I don’t get it.” Maguire has endured a disappointing season at club level with Manchester United but has been a solid and reliable performer for England.