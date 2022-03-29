Stamkos scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into overtime and had two regulation assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Stamkos got the winner from the slot off Nikita Kucherov’s third assist of the game. Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning. Carolina got goals from Nino Niederreiter, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho, and Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots. The Hurricanes were coming off a 6-1 win over the Washington on Capitals Monday night. The Lightning covered three of four man-advantage chances against the NHL’s top-ranked penalty-killing unit.