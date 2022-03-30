3 Georgetown men’s basketball players enter transfer portal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Georgetown men’s basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal. They are the latest in a series of members of coach Patrick Ewing’s team to leave the Hoyas. The school announced the departures of Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley. Ighoefe is a 7-foot junior center who averaged 2.6 points and 4.1 rebounds across 60 games at Georgetown. Beard and Billingsley are freshmen. Georgetown ended the season on a school-record, 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas went 6-25 overall and 0-19 in Big East Conference regular-season play. That is the worst record in league history.