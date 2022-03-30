Emmert claims progress in women’s NCAAs, not close on pay

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women’s NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert says he is happy with the institution’s progress but said there had only been “preliminary discussions” about distributing tournament revenues to women’s programs. Emmert said the work ahead improving conditions for women’s basketball includes negotiating a new television contract for the women’s tournament and potentially having a similar revenue distribution protocol as the men’s event. Emmert was careful not to call for specific changes ahead of discussions by the NCAA’s hundreds of member schools, and he declined to offer his own viewpoint.