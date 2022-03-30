Grizzlies edge Spurs 112-111, clinch No. 2 seed in West

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones had 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, holding on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-111. Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season. The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.