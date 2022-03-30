Satoransky’s unusual double-double lifts Wizards past Magic

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, and Tomas Satoransky had an unusual double-double — no points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds — as the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 127-110. Satoransky became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey did it earlier this season and Cincinnati’s Norm Van Lier in 1971. Satoransky attempted only two shots, but he was part of a solid offensive performance for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points, and Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford contributed 17 apiece. Franz Wagner scored 28 points for the Magic.