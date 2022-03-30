US Soccer, women’s union set to bargain past deal expiration

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team are set to negotiate past the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement on Thursday in an effort to reach a deal on equal pay. The sides announced in December that they had agreed to a three-month extension of a labor deal originally set to expire on Dec. 31. The U.S. men have been playing under terms of an agreement that expired on Dec. 31, 2018. The U.S. women’s team players who had sued the federation reached a settlement last month, subject to collective bargaining agreements.