Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod for Padres

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yu Darvish will be making his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7. The right-hander was 8-11 last season with a 4.22 ERA and his late-season fade mirrored the rest of the Padres, who started the season with high hopes but ended with a disappointing 79-83 record. The 35-year-old Darvish hopes to return to his 2020 form, when he was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting.