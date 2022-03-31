LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Mulkey is The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year in her first season at LSU. The longtime Baylor coach led the Tigers to 26 wins at an NCAA Tournament berth after they won only nine games last season. Mulkey received 10 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Dawn Staley of South Carolina was second with eight votes. Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer received three. Nicki Collen, who replaced Mulkey at Baylor, got two votes and so did Wes Moore of N.C. State. Five coaches got one vote apiece.