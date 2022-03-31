Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. Ivey wrote on social media that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream and that he’s beyond excited for the journey. Ivey averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.