Rain slows Augusta Women’s Amateur as no one left under par

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Anna Davis was among just nine players who have finished two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Rain was so heavy that it didn’t start until 3 p.m. Davis shot 76 and was the clubhouse leader at 2-over par. Three players were tied at even without finishing. Davis is virtually assured of making it to the final round Saturday at Augusta National. Friday will be a long and exciting day. Most players still have to finish the second round. And then all of them head to the home of the Masters for a practice round.