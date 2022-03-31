Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:45 PM

Shane Bieber to start Guardians’ season opener in KC

KTVZ

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Shane Bieber will throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. Bieber will start the season opener on April 7 at Kansas City. It was expected that Bieber would get the start, but manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement after speaking to the right-hander who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain. Bieber will be the 12th pitcher in franchise history to make three consecutive opening-day starts. The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA last season, but made only 16 starts. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content