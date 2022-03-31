Syracuse C Frank Anselem entering transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse reserve center Frank Anselem is entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10 player from Nigeria announced his decision on social media. Anselem started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year. When starting center Jesse Edwards broke a wrist in early February and was out for the season, Anselem averaged 7.2 rebounds during the final nine games while splitting time with Bourama Sidibe. Anselem finished the season averaging 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks.