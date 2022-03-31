Young leads surging Hawks past struggling Cavaliers 131-107

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points and the surging Atlanta Hawks never trailed while beating the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 131-107 to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 21 points. Darius Garland had 18 points and eight assists. Cavaliers standout rookie Evan Mobley missed his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. Cleveland has lost two straight and five of six. Young had nine assists as the Hawks’ fourth consecutive win clinched no worse than the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference and a berth in the play-in tournament.