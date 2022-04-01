A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tom Hanks will launch a new era of Cleveland baseball. The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland’s first home game since dropping Indians, the team’s name since 1915. Hanks, who famously said “There is no crying in baseball” while portraying the manager of an all-female team in “A League of Their Own,” has backed Cleveland’s team since the late 1970s. Back then he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood.