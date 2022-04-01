Blue Jays extend manager Charlie Montoyo through 2023

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season. The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo has a 190-194 record through three seasons with Toronto. He led Toronto to a wild-card playoff berth in the expanded playoffs that followed the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, but the Blue Jays were swept by eventual AL champion Tampa Bay in the opening round. Toronto went 91-71 last year and the AL wild card by one game.