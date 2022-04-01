Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold back from hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered quickly from a hamstring injury and could play Saturday against Watford. The England international’s return is a big boost for Liverpool ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match at Benfica on Tuesday and a Premier League showdown with Manchester City the following Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also says top scorer Mohamed Salah will rebound from Egypt’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties after Sadio Mané converted the winner.