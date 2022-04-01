TCU gives Dixon extension after 1st NCAA victory in 35 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Jamie Dixon is getting a contract extension through the 2027-28 season after leading his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years. Dixon was a player in 1987 the last time the Horned Frogs won a tournament game before they beat Seton Hall 69-42 on March 17. TCU lost to top-seeded Arizona 85-80 in overtime in the second round. TCU was coming off Dixon’s first losing record in 18 seasons as a head coach. The Horned Frogs finished 21-13. They are 117-84 in six seasons under Dixon.