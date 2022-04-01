Washington QB competition getting started with spring ball

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Among new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer’s first priorities is figuring out his quarterback situation. The Huskies have three options with spring practice starting. Dylan Morris has been the primary starter for Washington the past two seasons. The Huskies also have highly touted freshman Sam Huard, who started one game last year and has strong Washington bloodlines. There’s also Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr., who was the QB at Indiana under DeBoer in 2019. All three will get equal opportunity early in spring practice. A decision on a starter likely won’t come until the summer.