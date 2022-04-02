Saint-Etienne vs. Marseille grudge match postponed by snow

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Heavy snowfall has forced the postponement of Saint-Etienne’s game against rival Marseille in the French league. Second-place Marseille had been scheduled to visit relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne on Saturday. If weather conditions improve the game may be played Sunday. Access to Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was difficult according to the hosts’ website with local authorities urging people to postpone non-essential travel. Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game anyway by the Loire prefecture over fears of crowd trouble.