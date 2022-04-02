Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine points in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn and Atlanta began the night tied for ninth. The Hawks, attempting to regain the late-season momentum which pushed them to the last year’s Eastern Conference finals, have won 10 of 13. Durant set another career high by making eight 3-pointers. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving had 31 points but the Nets had no other scorer in double figures.